EPA calls for complete replacement of lead pipelines in the City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a new plan in the works to protect people nationwide from lead poisoning.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced its proposed Lead and Copper Rule, and it impacts families in Buffalo.

The proposal would replace about 40-thousand service lines in Buffalo within the next 10 years. It also calls for improvements in locating lead pipes, and stronger protections to reduce lead exposure.

The hope is to protect adults, and kids, from the negative health effects of lead.

The general manager of the Buffalo Water Board says the cost will not fall on taxpayers.

"It's going to cost nearly half a billion dollars," says OJ McFoy, General Manager of the Buffalo Water Board. "That's just Buffalo alone. There are many cities that are like Buffalo where lead service lines are a problem in. We want to make sure that we can leverage all of the federal funds, leverage the state funds as well because to put that burden on a city like Buffalo, with a 30% poverty rate, is just too much."

The EPA will hold a public informational webinar next Wednesday and a virtual public hearing on January 16th to talk about the next steps for these plans.

