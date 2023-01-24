Envisioning the future of the Houghton Conservation Area

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Niagara River Land Trust (BNRLT) wants your input on the future of the Houghton Conservation Area.

The BNRLT is leading a series of community events focused on what to do with the almost 25 acres of open space along the Buffalo River and into the Stachowski-Houghton Park.

“The community’s ideas and voice are critical to the Houghton Conservation Area planning process," said BNRLT’s board president Daniel Riker, “We look forward to creating an inclusive natural setting that can be enjoyed by, and preserved for, future generations.”

You can voice your ideas at a BNRLT community input meeting. The meetings are hosted at the Machnica Center at 1799 Clinton Street in Buffalo.

Community Input Meeting Schedule:



Tuesday, Jan. 24, 6-7:30 pm: Visioning Workshop

Share your ideas about the conservation area

Visioning Workshop Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 am-noon: Walking Tour

Participate in a walk through the woods to consider possible improvements.

Walking Tour Tuesday, March 14, 6-7:30 pm: Draft Report

A draft vision report will be shared to gather additional public input

Draft Report Tuesday, April 4, 6-7:30 pm: Final Report

The final vision report will be shared



Final Report

You can register for these free meetings here.

If you're unable to attend in person but still want to have a say, you can take a survey here.

Right now, the BNRLT is considering future access and recreation opportunities within the area, including improving public access to the area while maintaining native vegetation and habitat for local wildlife.

Its goal is to restore and preserve the natural ecosystem for generations to come.

The project is funded through a grant from the Land Trust Alliance and NYS Department of Environmental Conservation’s Conservation Partnership Program, and matching funds provided by Councilmember Bryan Bollman, the City of Buffalo and the Seneca Babcock Community Association