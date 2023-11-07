'ENOUGH! Plays to End Gun Violence:' Students sending a message about impacts of gun violence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several students from different schools in Western New York took the stage at the Alleyway Theater to send a message about the impacts of gun violence.

The Alleyway Theater is joining other theaters across the country to produce "Enough! Plays to End Gun Violence.”

An initiative where seven WNY students are using their acting talents to call for an end to the madness.

“It’s really good to like help your community and like to be aware on what’s going on and like just to play a part for like my generation and the generation that’s coming after,” says Juelz Colton, an 11th grader at Cheektowaga Central High School.

Some students feel this is a way to wake up not only their own generation but adults as well.

“I think that people need to stop sheltering their kids. I get it you don’t want your kid to grow up, but like you can’t really hide stuff like this from them,” says Taryn Fleming, an 8th grader at Frederick Law Olmsted Middle School. “Because if it happens to them. they don’t know what’s happening. they’re just going to have to deal with it.”

The education director of the Alleyway tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that theater allows people to reflect on tough issues.

“The characters from these stories come from different backgrounds, races, and they all deal with gun violence issues in their lives and their communities as do all of us,” says Tracie Thomason. "So I just hope people would touched by the stories.

This event is also helping to donate to the "Most Valuable Parents."

An organization that stands in unity to make the City of Buffalo a better and safer place to live.

One of the members says the message of this event isn’t going against the Amendment to Bear Arms.

“But violence is violence as we see with the war with Palestine and we see that young people, children are being slaughtered,” says Carlanda Meadors, a communications director of MVP. “The reality of it is violence hurts people. it’s just that simple."

Some students like Jocelyn Munoz say there are different points of view with gun violence.

She just wants people to realize there shouldn’t be a debate with safety especially when it comes to safety in schools.

“The blacks are saying we should go home while the whites are saying you’re fine it’s safe go to sports and our parents are saying you’re going home right now,” says Munoz. “So, it’s a different point of view in our schools where we need to just set it straight if there are threats to send them home.”

Alleyway Theater is always looking for more teens to join and take classes.

