'Enough is enough:' Several community organizations calling for an end to gun violence in Buffalo's East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several community organizations came together Tuesday evening with signs calling for an end to gun violence on the East Side of Buffalo.

These calls come three nights after six teens were shot on Alexander Place near Jefferson Ave and 14-year-old Jazzmine Fomby was killed.

Buffalo Snug wants this community to know it’s here to help.

“Every shooting we respond to let them know that they’re someone here that can help them with different options with not picking up a gun instead picking up a trade,” says Roger Parker, an assistant site administrator of Buffalo Snug.

Founder of Bury the Violence Kareema Morris is pleading with the unknown shooter to come forward.

“Someone come forward. I hope that their spirit is disrupted and they come forward and speak up,” Morris says. “It can be your family member so just remember even though you did this one it comes back and we want to stop that cycle.”

Others are calling on the older crowd to do something.

“So us as adults what are we going to do that’s different?” Mercedes Streets, a community mom says. “From the big fish to the little fish to the organizations to churches, to teachers, administration, parents, let's stop pointing fingers at these kids whose brains aren’t fully developed and take accountability.”

Community leaders say they plan to take action.

“Over the last two days since this shooting happened, I've been talking to a number of community organizations,” says Councilwoman Zeneta Everhart. “So we are putting together a short youth summit to talk about things like this and bring our youth together and do training and programming.”

Evangelist Bruce Warrick says his mission is to use his ministry building to keep the doors open 24 hours to all youth and young adults.

“Where we can help these kids deal with their trauma is what these kids need help with,” Warrick says. “We have a bunch of kids running around that have yet to face their trauma and what they’re doing is they’re bleeding on each other.”

