'Enjoying the moment': Taste of Diversity 2024 celebrates Buffalo's cultural heritage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It wasn't the day organizers dreamed of, but the rain provided a beautiful backdrop for those who came out for the Taste of Diversity 2024.

"Just all about being together, doesn't matter how big, how small, just coming together for a common goal and just enjoying the moment and living in it," said Syidah Sabir, a dancer with Mahatammoho Collective.

Maki Becker Dancers taking in the rainy weather on Grant Street



The celebration brings together flavors, traditions and talents of our diverse community.

Vendors were selling all kinds of foods, art, jewelry and spices.

The rain forced them to scale back a bit, but people still came out to enjoy.

"We're definitely supporting the West Side, the heart of Buffalo. We're Buffalo strong, so it doesn't matter the weather, the date, the conditions, we're gonna be out here supporting one another," said Natasha Perkins, Co-Chair of the festival.