'Enjoy the ride:' 630 cyclists head to Albany for 8-day Erie Canal bike tour

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The eight-day Erie Canal is underway being New York State's largest multi-day bike tour where almost 630 cyclists of all ages are traveling from Buffalo to Albany.

Riders got rolling Sunday and took some time to rest in Lockport.

One rider tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person she's happy to do this adventure again this year.

"I think nature is wonderful. Being on the road and feeling the earth beneath you as you go through a lot of different areas of the beautiful State of New York,” says Jeanne-Marie Teves, a cyclist.

You may be wondering what happens if a tire blows out.

Well, retired engineer Ken Nawrocki has been part of this event for the past eight years as a mechanic who travels with the cyclists in his trailer and is there if anybody runs into technical problems.

"We don't want people in the sag wagon if they have a major mechanical issue they'll bring it to us. We'll fix it and repair it,” he says. “And if we can get it moving for the rest of the day. That's great. If not we have them come into camp at night and do the major repairs at night."

And he enjoys doing what he does.

"The reason is because it's not full of cyclists that are full of themselves,” said Nawrocki. “It's full of normal people just doing something extraordinary in their lives."

This event is sponsored by Parks and Trails New York.

"They're a nonprofit organization. It promotes community planning and bicycle pedestrian-friendly areas,” says John Lawler, a coordinator of Erie Canal Ride. “This is being one of the aspects of having a healthy lifestyle and advertising the Erie Canal by going through these historic towns."

The entire journey is about 400 miles which gives people taking part the opportunity to connect with other riders.

