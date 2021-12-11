Empty tractor trailers banned on Thruway Saturday due to wind

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway Authority has announced a travel ban on empty tractor trailers beginning Saturday at noon due to the high winds.

The Thruway Authority says empty trucks will be banned on the I-190 and the I-90 between Geneva (exit 42) and the state line (exit 61).

🚨 TRAVEL ALERT: An EMPTY TRUCK BAN will take effect beginning at NOON TOMORROW until further notice. Empty tractor trailers and tandems will be banned on I-90 between exit 42 (Geneva) and exit 61 (Ripley to PA line) and I-190. Speed reductions may be implemented if necessary. pic.twitter.com/gNc2Kdj8ym — NYS Thruway Authority (@NYSThruway) December 11, 2021

Tandem trucks are also banned.

