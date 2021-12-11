Watch
Empty tractor trailers banned on Thruway Saturday due to wind

Posted at 7:51 PM, Dec 10, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway Authority has announced a travel ban on empty tractor trailers beginning Saturday at noon due to the high winds.

The Thruway Authority says empty trucks will be banned on the I-190 and the I-90 between Geneva (exit 42) and the state line (exit 61).

Tandem trucks are also banned.

