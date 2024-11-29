Empty and tandem commercial vehicle ban on I-90, I-86 and Route 219 in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Significant lake effect snow is expected to impact portions of Western New York throughout the weekend and officials are taking steps to keep motorists safe.

New York Governor Kath Hochul announced that as of 3 p.m. on Friday, November 29, empty and tandem commercial vehicles are banned from the following until further notice:



I-90 (NYS Thruway) from Exit 53 (Buffalo (Downtown) – Canada – Niagara Falls - I-190) to the Pennsylvania state line

State Route 219 from the Pennsylvania state line to I-90

I-86 from the Pennsylvania state line to I-390

A State of Emergency has been declared by Hochul for the following WNY counties:

Allegany

Cattaraugus

Chautauqua

Erie

Genessee

Wyoming

With lake effect snow impacting communities along Lakes Ontario & Erie, I am declaring a State of Emergency in Allegany, Erie, Cattaraugaus, Chautauqua, Genessee, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, St. Lawrence, & Wyoming Counties, effective immediately. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 29, 2024

According to Hochul, New York State Department of Transportation forces are fully engaged and responding across the state with 3,527 supervisors and operators available statewide.

NYSDOT available equipment across the state includes:



1,635 large plow trucks

339 large loaders

150 medium-duty plows

51 tow plows

35 snow blowers

18 graders

Hochul also said the Thruway Authority is monitoring the forecast and is ready to respond with 691 operators and supervisors available.

Thruway Authority available equipment across the state includes:



368 large and medium-duty plow trucks

10 tow plows

63 loaders

126,000+ tons of salt on hand

You can find the latest traffic information here.

You can find the most up-to-date weather information from the 7 Weather team here.