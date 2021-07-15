Employers Become more Flexible in an Effort Fill Open Jobs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Companies both large and small spoke with potential employees at the job fair at the Walden Galleria on Wednesday. Zachary Siva is a recruiter for Velocitii. He said hiring has been tough.

“And anyone here will tell you that too, a lot of this extra stimulus has been a killer for business,” Siva said.

The labor department puts new York’s unemployment rate just below 7%. It is a little lower in the buffalo area, at 5.3%, but that is still among the highest rates in the state.

Siva said hiring will be a little easier once supplemental unemployment benefits expire. Right now, people on unemployment get an extra $300 per week.

“I think I speak for everyone here when I say we are very excited for this to be over, hopefully in September,” Siva said.

Several people hiring said they used to get hundreds of applications per job posting, but now they’re lucky if they get one or two over a few weeks. With only a few people looking for a job at this job fair, that can create a buyer's market.

“It hasn’t been hard during the pandemic, at least for the big boy jobs,” job seeker Aaron Smith said.

This can force companies to change their approach to try and attract new employees.

“We’ve even be open to part time work too, which usually we only offer full time, certain set schedules,” said corporate recruiter for Brooke and Whittle Michaela Baker.

“The market is saturated with jobs and not enough people willing to work right now,” senior manager for human resources at IIMAK Jim Muscorel said. “It’s a free agent market right now, so that’s something we have to offer to stay competitive with other opportunities.”