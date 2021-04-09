Empire State Trail Challenge kicks off, challenging people to get outside and moving

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Empire State Trail system is partnering with Utica's Boilermaker race to create the "Empire State Trail Challenge".

It's a four-month virtual race where participants can register and log miles to virtual progress along the Empire State Trail, which runs from New York City to Canada and from Albany to Buffalo.

The Boilermaker organization has held a 15-kilometer race in Utica since 1978, and attracts 10,000 to 15,000 participants each year.

Participants in the virtual challenge would run at least one leg of the Empire State Trail:

Hudson Valley Trail: 210 miles (New York City to Albany)

Erie Canalway Trail: 350 miles (Albany to Buffalo)

Champlain Valley: 190 miles (Albany to Canada Border at Rouses Point)

Each entry costs $25 for a single leg of the trial, and you'll receive a free tee shirt to commemorate the challenge. Each additional leg you run during the race period costs $5 per leg.

The Boilermaker Empire State Trail Challenge runs through July 31.

The Empire State Trail website provides quick and easy access to trail information along the 750-mile route including segment descriptions and an on-line map identifying off-road trails connecting on-road sections, trail distances, designated parking areas, restrooms, and nearby amenities and attractions.