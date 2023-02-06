Empire State Ride "Team Roswell" hosts bowling fundraiser to raise money for cancer research

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — To many, the Empire State Ride is something you have to do at least once in your lifetime. They say it's seven days, 560 miles but one mission which is to win the fight against cancer.

More than 100 people representing "Team Roswell" joined together to raise money for the 2023 Empire State Ride and cutting edge research at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. While everyone was bowling for the same cause, there were many different reasons why.

"I know my why but if you look around here right now at all these people," said Cancer Survivor, Maria Coccia Thor. "They all have their own why."

Thor first began riding in honor of her parents but says when she was diagnosed with cancer, her "why" grew even closer to her heart.

"The journey wasn't easy it's been a long road," said Thor. "I had six rounds of chemo. 430 hours total. I had a 10 hour surgery. I had a cantaloupe taken out of my abdomen, my left kidney and part of my large intestine but I'm a fighter and I want to do everything I can to end this thing we call cancer."

Thor won't be fighting alone. Terry Bourgeois, Founder of the Empire State Ride, said support rolls in from all around the nation.

"The Empire State Ride started because there was so much research that we could do if we had the funds," said Bourgeois. "Since we started it in 2014 we've raised over 6 million dollars for Roswell. Last year we were just about 1.6 million. So, this year I think I'm optimistic that we're going to be pretty darn close to 2 million dollars for 2023 Empire State Ride."

Bourgeois and Thor said it doesn't matter if you bike a lot or just a little, the motto is "everyone crosses the finish line no matter what."

"You can do it," said Thor. "There have been people who signed up in May and brought a bike and did the ride."

"We're still open for registration," said Bourgeois. "You can still sign up for the Empire State Ride 20-23."

Wheels hit the ground for this state wide journey on July 23rd.

You can register here.