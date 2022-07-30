Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Empire State Ride concludes in Niagara Falls

Cyclists rode some 500 miles from New York City to Niagara Falls
BIKE RIDE PIC.jpg
wkbw
BIKE RIDE PIC.jpg
Posted at 5:44 PM, Jul 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-30 17:44:34-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A grueling, yet satisfying journey has come to an end in the honeymoon capital of the world.

More than 200 cyclists arrived in Niagara Falls Saturday.

They all took part in this year's Empire State Ride.

Riders from across the country made it more than 500 miles across the state to raise money for cancer reasearch at Buffalo's Roswell Park.

Riders came from places like California, Florida, Michigan and Vermont, along with dozens from right here in Western New York.

Each person raised at least $3,500 in order to take part in this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

This year's Empire State Ride has raised $1.5 million.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United