Empire State Ride concludes in Niagara Falls

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A grueling, yet satisfying journey has come to an end in the honeymoon capital of the world.

More than 200 cyclists arrived in Niagara Falls Saturday.

They all took part in this year's Empire State Ride.

Riders from across the country made it more than 500 miles across the state to raise money for cancer reasearch at Buffalo's Roswell Park.

Riders came from places like California, Florida, Michigan and Vermont, along with dozens from right here in Western New York.

Each person raised at least $3,500 in order to take part in this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

This year's Empire State Ride has raised $1.5 million.