Emotional rally held in Niagara Square while tension overseas continues between Israel, Gaza

BUFFALO, N.Y.(WKBW) — Dozens of people showed up to Friday’s rally in support of Palestine while tension overseas grows between Israel and Gaza.

This, after the Hamas militant group attacked Israel on Saturday prompting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare war.

“We needed to be here. The truth needs to come out. The media has defended one side,” says Manal Alkewswani, a resident. “We are human beings. Can you imagine your kids, your parents your siblings over there? No one deserves this. We can’t sleep. We can’t eat.”

Since the attack from Hamas, Israel has launched days of air strikes.

“The entire Palestinian territory have been under occupation for 75 years,” says Inaya Khalil. “If I have to go through checkpoints to leave my house to get to work across the street and you have to strip search me and wait in line for two hours to get to work? It is frustrating.”

Meantime, 7 News reporter Yoselin Person spoke with Elisha Amiri, a reserve combat soldier with the Israel Defense Force, to understand more of the escalating crisis.

“It is impossible to target the terrorist without hurting civilians. They hide within them,” says Amiri. “It’s not just like let’s just hit the terrorists and keep everyone else safe they know that the IDF is very humane army and we will do our best not to hurt children and they used it against us.”

