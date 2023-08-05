Emotional prayer vigil for Jaylen Griffin missing for three years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Emotional prayer vigil held for Jaylen Griffin who’s been missing for three years.

Jaylen, who was 12 years old at the time, left his home in Buffalo to walk to a neighborhood store, but never made it back home.

Now his mother, family and neighbors aren’t giving up hope that he will be found and return home.

Jaylen’s mother, Joann Ponzo is still grieving for him as she could barely face the fact that her son has been missing for three years.

She’s so hurt that she was sitting down during the vigil inhaling her asthma pump while crying as her family, Buffalo Police and the community surrounded her for comfort.

“Look at my baby. This is the last time I’ve seen my baby right here on this shirt,” she expresses. “This is the only picture I remember my son looking like.”

The morning of Aug. 4th 2020 is the last time she saw Jaylen.

“He told me I’m about to go to the store. Do you need anything?,” she says. “I said no, son I’m good. I haven’t seen my son since 11 o’clock this morning. Three years ago.”

The mourning of this mother even had some supporters tears running down their cheeks.

The founder of Bury the Violence Kareema Morris has been in touch with this case since the beginning.

Morris tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person in October of last year several law enforcement agencies took action to try to find Jaylen.

“They looked around the house. They looked at the neighborhood. They looked in the body of water that were said that he could’ve possibly been in,” Morris says. “So they have literally exhausted every tips that there was.”

The founder says Jaylen was near Broadway when he went to the store.

“Broadway is a very busy area and it’s summer,” she says. “Everybody is outside. Somebody has seen. Someone heard. Someone knows where Jaylen Griffin is.”

Morris says that even Jaylen’s social media has been deactivated.

“When they did look for those types of answers through his social media pages and anything else he had up, they were gone,” she says.

Darius Pridgen awarded Bury the Violence $5,000 to support efforts in finding missing children in the Buffalo community.

“We need to unite and make sure we have every effort to get Jaylen home,” Morris says.

This image created by a forensic artist at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children shows that Jaylen may look like today at 15 years old.

If you have any information about Jaylen or his disappearance please contact 1-800-THE-LOST or the Buffalo Police Department at 6=716-853-2222.