Emotional first pitch from daughter of fallen firefighter

Proceeds from the game go to Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation
wkbw
Posted at 7:41 PM, Sep 23, 2023
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons are closing out their season this weekend at home, honoring a firefighter who died in the line of duty.

4-year-old Olivia Arno threw out the ceremonial first pitch Saturday at Sahlen Field.

She is the daughter of Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno, who died battling a massive fire on Main Street in Allentown last March.

Tickets for the game cost 12 dollars with all proceeds going to the Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation.

The Bisons close out their season against Norfolk Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

