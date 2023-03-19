Emmet Belknap Intermediate School closed Monday due to classroom fire

CITY OF LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Emmet Belknap Intermediate School in Lockport will be closed Monday, March 20 due to a classroom fire.

Fire crews were called to the middle school just after 1 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say nearly 20 tablets that were stacked up and charging caused a battery to overheat and start the fire.

The damage is estimated at $300,000.

The Emmet Belknap Intermediate School located at 491 High Street will be closed Monday due to the amount of smoke that is still inside of the building. It is expected to reopen Tuesday morning.