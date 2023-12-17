Emergency Preparedness Training offered at Bennett High-School

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — At Bennett High-School, multiple organizations like the Red Cross offered workshops, helping people learn survival skills for different situations. The workshops included CPR training, and fire safety. Each training session focused on the proper survival tools a person needs and how to respond. The host for the CPR training session says keeping the information simple is the key to teaching. The participants in the homeland security session received a backpack with an emergency preparedness kit.