Emergency Life Rings are coming to WNY waterfronts as new initiative pushes to improve safety along shorelines

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Warm weather and water sports and activities go hand in hand here in Western New York. However, the Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY with sponsorship from Buffalo City Council Member Joe Golombek, has partnered with the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association and the East Side Angler's Association on project they hope can save lives.

"This lake it's crazy because it can be calm and then all of a sudden out of the blue it can just kick up and come out of nowhere," said Andrea Keane, Stand-up Paddle Boarder. "You'll get the offshore breeze that will take you out where it looks nice and calm and next thing you know you're out in the middle of the lake because it takes you way out there and then you're paddling to get back."

Keane said she likes to get out on the water all year round and she's learned a thing or two about how to stay safe.

"Always make sure that you wear the leash so you're connected to your board because it's a flotation device," said Keane. "There's also like a harness that we put around our waist."

However, if you do find yourself in trouble with no way to safety, the Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY said their new life saving initiative will be able to help.

"Inside the box is the life safety ring," said Sean Crotty, Emergency Manager for the Town of Hamburg. "They'll be able to utilize this to assist in retrieving the person out of the water so then they'll wrap themselves around it and they'll be able to pull them in."

Crotty said the Life Rings could make a big difference especially during the off seasons when no life guards are on duty.

"This will allow the opportunity to have a rescue device here that otherwise we would have to wait for fire or police or the water rescue unit to come with their equipment," said Crotty.

The Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY said there are currently no life saving measures in place along the Niagara Rive and their goal is to install at least 50 Life Rings along Erie County's waterfront. Crotty said two will be placed in Hamburg.

"We're going to have one on the boat launch and one on the lifeguard station on the beach," said Crotty.

The Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY is challenging people and businesses to donate a Life Ring in memory of those who have lost their lives while doing any type of recreational activity along Western New York's shorelines.

"Any opportunity that we have to put tools in people's hands that can help saves a life when seconds matter, its a great investment in that," said Crotty.

The Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY said the Life Ring can be something you can count on even when the swift currents and winds are so unpredictable.

"You got to respect the water," said Keane. "Safety always is first.