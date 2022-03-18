Three people in hospital after crash on State Thruway

BATAVIA, NY (WKBW) — New York State Police say three people are in the hospital, one with life-threatning injuries, after a crash on the State Thruway Thursday night.

State Police say the crash happened near the Leroy and Batavia exits just after 6:30pm. One person was taken to the hospital by helicopter, two more by ambulance.

State Police say a tractor-trailer collided with an SUV, with the SUV catching fire. All lanes going west have been closed, traffic has been diverted to Exit 47.

WKBW will provide more information as it becomes available.