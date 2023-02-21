Elmwood Village neighbors concerned about crime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many neighbors living in the Elmwood Village say they want answers from police as to what’s being done about a rise in crime in their neighborhood, specifically as it relates to selling and consuming illegal drugs.

“We want to get rid of those hot spots and return the village to being the safe wonderful place to be,” said James Cichocki, the Executive Director of the Elmwood Village Association.

On any given night, Elmwood Village neighbors say there are certain hot spots that pop up along the strip, that become downright dangerous.

“The really bad spot is the 7/11 on Elmwood and Summer,” Cichocki said. “As soon as they close their doors at night, what is referred to as a drug flea market pops up in that neighborhood and becomes completely unsafe until about 7:00 in the morning.”

Cichocki says because of this, they fear certain areas of the neighborhood do not reflect what the Elmwood Village is intended to be— a safe, walkable thriving community to work, live and play.

“The police force is aware of it, they know about the drug flea market at 7/11,” he said.

Buffalo Police do confirm they’ve met with neighbors about this issue, and directed patrols to the area, however; New York’s Bail Reform law does play a role when arresting for low level crimes like drugs.

“The drug dealers feel like they’re kind of immune to it, that if anything does happen to them, they’ll be back on the streets selling their drugs within 24 hours, so they’re not afraid of being arrested,” he said.

They’re holding a community meeting at 6:00 Tuesday to discuss the issue. Buffalo Police will be there to listen to the community concerns.