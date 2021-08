BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Firefighters say a house was damaged in a fire early Monday morning in the city's Elmwood Village.

Crews responded to the scene of a basement fire at 1033 Elmwood Avenue just after 7:00 a.m. Monday.

The department told us at the scene it was under control quickly.

The fire did an estimated $75,000 in damage to the house. No one was in it at the time of the fire.

Investigators are trying to figure out how it started.