Elmwood Village Farmers Market to return for its 24th season Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Elmwood Village Farmers Market will return for its 24th season Saturday.

The market will take place at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, through November. To accommodate grass seeding efforts by the Olmsted Parks, the market will be held in the Parkway that runs from Elmwood to West Delavan.

Each week there will be around 40 vendors selling fruits, vegetables, baked goods and much more. Organizers said musical entertainment and community booths will return this season. The market allows those who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to use their benefits at qualifying vendor stands. You can visit the Elmwood Village Association table for more information.