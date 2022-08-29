Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts a real crowd pleaser

Festival made its return following three year hiatus because of COVID-19 pandemic
ART PIC.jpg
wkbw
ART PIC.jpg
Posted at 8:51 PM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 20:51:09-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The summer festival season is beginning to wind down across the region, but not before a real crowd pleaser.

The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts taking place this weekend here in Buffalo.

It featured some 170 artists and vendors.

There was also a dance tent, kids fest, food court and live entertainment.

The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts returned for the first time since 2019.

It had to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So glad to see it make a comeback like so many other festivals this summer.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United