Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts a real crowd pleaser

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The summer festival season is beginning to wind down across the region, but not before a real crowd pleaser.

The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts taking place this weekend here in Buffalo.

It featured some 170 artists and vendors.

There was also a dance tent, kids fest, food court and live entertainment.

The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts returned for the first time since 2019.

It had to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So glad to see it make a comeback like so many other festivals this summer.