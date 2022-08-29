Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street intersection to be closed beginning September 6 through November

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning September 6.

The City of Buffalo Department of Public Works said the closure is to accommodate utility work and construction activity that is part of Phase II of the Allen Street Complete Project.

"A full intersection closure is necessary as the intersection configuration does not allow for the construction to proceed safely while remaining open to a reduced amount of traffic or partial closure," a release says.

The closure is expected to last through November and detour signs and electronic message boards will be in place.

Motorists are asked to use the following detours: