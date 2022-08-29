Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street intersection to be closed beginning September 6 through late November

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning September 6.

The City of Buffalo Department of Public Works said the closure is to accommodate utility work and construction activity that is part of Phase II of the Allen Street Complete Project.

"A full intersection closure is necessary as the intersection configuration does not allow for the construction to proceed safely while remaining open to a reduced amount of traffic or partial closure," a release says.

The closure is expected to last through late November and detour signs and electronic message boards will be in place.

Motorists are asked to use the following detours:

Southbound traffic on Elmwood Avenue will detour left onto North Street, right onto Delaware Avenue, right onto Virginia Street, then left onto Elmwood.

The reverse detour will be in place for northbound traffic – Right off Elmwood Avenue to Virginia Street, left onto Delaware Avenue, and then left onto North Street, and right onto Elmwood.

Due to weight limits, southbound trucks and other over-size vehicles will be diverted off Elmwood Avenue left onto W. Utica Street, right onto Main Street, and right onto Virginia to reach Elmwood. Northbound trucks will travel the reverse detour.

The Allen Street Complete Project is expected to be completed in 2023.