Elmwood Art Fest will not be returning this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Elmwood Village Association announced Wednesday that ArtFest is coming to an end.

In March 2023, the organizers of the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts announced the festival would be coming to an end. Just two weeks later, the EVA announced it would take over management of the festival with a new name, the Elmwood Village Artfest.

"We were thrilled to bring ArtFest to life and to see it resonate so strongly with the public," James Cichocki, Executive Director of the EVA said. "In just two years, the festival grew beyond our expectations, which is a testament to the enthusiasm and talent in our community. While this growth presented new logistical challenges, we're incredibly proud of what we accomplished and grateful for the support of everyone who participated."

While ArtFest isn't returning this August, the EVA is planning a smaller-scale event for the same weekend, designed to be more accessible and still support local businesses. More details on that are coming soon.