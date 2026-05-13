Elmira man facing multiple charges in connection with deadly shooting in Buffalo in 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Elmira man is facing multiple charges, including murder, in connection with a deadly shooting in Buffalo in 2025.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 19-year-old Amir Williams was arraigned in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree robbery, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

The DA said on September 30, 2025, Buffalo police responded to a residence on the 100 block of Thompson Street after receiving a 911 call, and the victim, 47-year-old Samuel Whisonant, was found dead in the living room of his home.

Williams is accused of being a participant in the deadly shooting of Whisonant. After the homicide, Williams and another individual allegedly returned to Whisonant's home to remove a DVR box and a PlayStation game system. Police allegedly recovered the missing items in a nearby field on Thompson Street and placed them into evidence for further analysis.

Williams was held without bail and is scheduled to return on June 16 for a pre-trial conference.

The DA said it previously announced that a co-defendant, 21-year-old Jamere Davis, of Town of Tonawanda, was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree robbery, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Davis was also held without bail and is scheduled to return for a pre-trial conference on May 15.

If convicted of the highest charge, Davis and Williams face a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.