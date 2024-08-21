Watch Now
Elma woman will not spend time behind bars after killing pedestrian in hit-and-run

The 37-year-old was also driving with a suspended registration and without a valid driver's license
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Elma woman who hit and killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash will not be spending any time behind bars.

A judge sentenced 37-year-old Stephanie Kollatz Wednesday morning to five years probation. She was also ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and her New York State driver's license was revoked for one year.

The crash happened Monday, January 8, 2024, at about 9:11 p.m. on Transit Road in Elma. Kollatz was driving a minivan when she hit an unidentified man who was walking along the road between French Road and Clinton Street. Kollatz drove away from the scene without reporting the incident. Another driver saw the victim lying on the ground and called police.

Investigators later determined Kollatz was driving with a suspended registration and without a valid driver's license. She also did not have car insurance or an inspection certificate at the time of the crash.

