Elma woman pleads guilty to killing pedestrian in hit-and-run on Transit Road

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 37-year-old Stephanie R. Kollatz of Elma pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of leaving the scene of incident resulting in death, the highest sustainable charge.

Erie County District Attorney's Office

According to the district attorney's office, on January 8, 2024, Kollatz was driving north on Transit Road in the Town of Elma when she hit a pedestrian on Transit between French Road and Clinton Street. The district attorney's office said Kollatz drove away from the scene without reporting the incident to police and another motorist reported the incident. The victim, an unidentified male, died at the scene.

Kollatz was operating the vehicle with a suspended registration and without a valid driver’s license, vehicle insurance or an inspection certificate at the time.

She faces a maximum of seven years in prison, is scheduled to be sentenced on August 21, and remains released on her own recognizance.