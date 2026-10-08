ELMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Elma Public Library is teaching residents practical homesteading skills through a new fall class series.

The library's Roots of Elma Homesteading series includes classes on topics like composting, gardening, mending, raising chickens and making herbal remedies.

One recent class focused on modern homestead apothecary, where local homesteader Emily Tingue taught participants about herbs and traditional remedies.

The Roots of Elma Homesteading series is funded by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation.

The series has drawn more interest than library officials expected.

Elma Public Library Director Stephanie Molnar said she initially expected 10 to 15 people per class.

Registration has since reached as many as 60 participants.

WATCH: Elma library teaching residents homesteading skills through new free classes

Elma library teaching residents homesteading skills through new free classes

Class participant Catherine Green said breaking homesteading into individual skills makes it easier to apply to everyday life.

"It becomes less overwhelming," Green explained.

The series continues through October, with additional classes covering different homesteading skills.

For upcoming classes and registration information, you can visit the Elma Public Library's online calendar.