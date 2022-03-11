Ellicottville's Winter Carnival returns after 2-year hiatus due to COVID

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — For costumes, floats, and a good time guests can head over to Ellicottville for the "Mardi Gras Weekend Celebration".

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the charming village is welcoming back its Winter Carnival to end the winter season the right way.

The party on the hills will consist of a downtown parade, a snow bar for those 21 years and older, a the dummy downhill race and lots of carnival themed activities.

One activity that was introduced at Holiday Valley, last year, will also make a return for the celebration.

"Something that was new last year was a snow golf tournament. There will be six holes of golf that will be played on the snow. That'll be fun because it's kind of the transition into our spring season," Holiday Valley marketing director, Jane Eshbaugh said. "One of the fun things about the winter carnival is the parade that happens Downtown, in Ellicotville. It goes down the Main Street and anybody can be in it. You just have to register. All kinds of crazy people just having lots of fun and celebrating a good time."

The Dummy Downhill race is set to begin at 2:30 p.m.

Dummy registration starts at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 13. A copy of the registration form can be found here.

The Winter Carnival runs from Saturday, March 12 to Sunday, March 13. The full schedule can be found here.