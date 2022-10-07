Ellicottville's Fall Festival begins this weekend

ELLICOTTVILLE, NY — The 47th annual Fall Festival in Ellicottville is set to begin this weekend, and the small village is all preparing for tourists to come and visit.

“It's like having a Buffalo Bills football game here for two days and they do not just come from Western New York they come from 4 to 5 states away,” said Brian McFadden, Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce President.

The village of 400 people triples in size during the weekend festivities, and McFadden says the events bring the community together.

“A third of our homes are home by people who don't live here. So it's a weekend, to bring everybody back to town, get to see your friends again, see the shop owners, get your skis tuned and open your chalets up,” said McFadden.

The businesses along Washington Street have been preparing for the Fall Festival for many months.

“With the preparing the store, preparing the purchasing and of course, you know the staff," said John Rounds owns Ellicottville Coffee Co. and says that the Fall Festival is fun as long as people behave appropriately.

"The less wear and tear on the village as well because it's such a great event and as long as people are, you know, behaving and respectful, then it's fantastic,” said Rounds.

Another business Kazoo II, the business is having all staff on board to help form lines outside the door

“It's a lot of work. You have everybody who, whoever you know can help you or work for you. You have a lot of people on,” said owner Arleen Solly.

Here is the complete list of events at the Fall Festival.

