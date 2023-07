BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Now to Ellicottville where music fills the air all weekend long.

The Ellicottville Summer Music Festival wrapping up Sunday night.

It all started Saturday with a band called The Players, featuring former members of Chicago and Earth Wind & Fire.

This event attracts thousands of people to ski country every year.

The concerts take place on the slopes at Holiday Valley.

The festivities concluded Sunday with patriotic music from the BPO, followed by a dazzling fireworks display.