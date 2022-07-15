Ellicott Creek dam to undergo temporary fix

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Williamsville Village Board held a meeting Thursday night to discuss the future of the Ellicott Creek dam.

Williamsville and Amherst agreed to split the more than $40,000 cost of a "temporary fix."

The meeting came after multiple complaints of smell, deterioration, stagnant water, and rodents from nearby restaurants and homes.

The Ellicott Creek dam was built in the 1930s and has not been operating for over a year. A research plan to fix the dam was created but never made it far due to the risk of flooding for upstream neighborhoods.

Now, the Ellicot Creek dam faces an emergency fix after being put on notice by the town of Amherst.

Although changes for the dam are currently temporary, the board hopes for bigger renovations in the future.