Eligible WNY homeowners impacted by extreme weather this summer can apply for emergency repair grants

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that applications are now available for income-eligible homeowners impacted by severe storms and flooding in July and August.

The governor's office said the program is administered by Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) and emergency home repair assistance may be available to eligible homeowners in the impacted counties below.



July 10 – 16, 2024 severe weather events: Eligible Counties - Chautauqua, Madison, Erie, Oneida, Essex, Saratoga, Lewis, Warren

August 9 - 10, 2024 severe weather events: Eligible Counties - Allegany, Oswego, Delaware, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Steuben, Jefferson

August 18-19, 2024 severe weather events: Eligible Counties - Nassau and Suffolk

According to the governor's office, up to $50,000 may be used for emergency repairs to make the home "safe, sanitary and habitable." The grants will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are exhausted and the applications will be accepted until October 7, 2024.

“After extreme weather events caused major damage across New York State, we are providing emergency assistance for impacted residents to make necessary repairs to ensure their homes are safe and habitable,” Governor Hochul said, “My administration remains committed to assisting homeowners affected by these storms so they can continue to recover from these devastating events.”

