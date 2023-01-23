Electric energy from fans as Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Benglas meet back on the field at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WKBW) — An electric atmosphere for today's divisional round playoff game against the Bengals beginning in parking lots outside Highmark Stadium. Brothers Austin and Connor Ladd have a divided home as Austin is a Bengals fan and Connor is a Bills fan. After the tragedy with Damar Hamlin in the last matchup, the brothers said they are excited to see the teams back in action and the teams now have an unbreakable bond.

"I think the two teams connected on a deeper level - more than just football," Austin said.

Austin is a first responder. He shares watching Hamlin go down the way he did was very scary.

"It was tough to see," he said.

A Hamlin continues to recover, the brothers say seeing the two teams back is beyond exciting

"I slept one hour last night," Austin stated.

Both of brothers said the Bengals and the Bills have a bond like no other and the two teams has shown the nation that football is more than a game. It brings communities together and makes them stronger.