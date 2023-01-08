Electric energy fills Highmark Stadium as Bills fans cheer the team to victory and support Damar Hamlin

ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WKBW) — A very special day at Highmark Stadium, not only was orchard park covered in the number three, but this was also the Bills' first home game since mid-December. The energy at the Highmark Stadium was extra special and after speaking with some bills fans, they said it's clear today's win was for Damar Hamlin.

"Magical - it's a magical game. Its a magical day and we're here to support our boys," a fan said.

Game day in Orchard Park has reserved a special spot in the hearts of Bills Mafia and for some this game holds some special magic.

"Very very excited this is my first buffalo bills game," Bills fan Charlotte said.

She said she is excited for many things but the top of the list is possibly getting to high five Bills players.

"I made a sign that says 'high five me - high five us' so I really want them to high five us," she said.

Bills fan Andre Suffolettl shares the atmosphere surrounding the game was energetic and unmatched.

"You can feel the energy in the air today. It's something about it," Suffolettl said. "Its just different especially with everything that has happened with Damar. There's more monument to this moment."

Fan Cory Marshall said the Buffalo Bills are a family affair. As Damar Hamlin continues to recover, Marshall stated that we have to act as a family and love on one another.

"You never know how long families going to be here. So you try and take every moment and spend it with them," he said.

Cardiac Nurse at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady Erica Crandell said seeing what happen to Hamlin hurt and all she wanted to do was help.

"I had to be here for Hamlin," Crandell said.

Other Bills fans said this game is different. This one is for Hamlin.

"We're praying for you. God came through for you and we're so happy we're really looking forward to you getting back on your feet and enjoying your life," they said.

