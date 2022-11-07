Election day is approaching fast here's what Erie County is doing in terms of safety

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — With only hours until election day, an Erie County Board of Elections Commissioner Jeremy Zellner said safety at the polls is crucial.

"We've worked with local law enforcement and our partners in law enforcement in making sure our polling places are safe. As we do every year. We haven't had any specific issues or specific threats here locally," he said.

He noted that everyone planning to vote should be comfortable to do so.

"They should feel safe and as safe as they ever have when they have gone to vote," Zellner said.

Each polling site, depending on size, have requirements in place to maintain safety for each voter and worker.

"The security is we're set up as a polling place. Folks cant campaign within 100 feet of the polling place, we've got multiple inspectors from each party at each polling place," Zellner said. "And many places that are larger have greeters who are keeping an eye on things as well."

The US Attorney has also appointed a District Election Officer. According to a press release, Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul E. Bonanno has been appointed. The release states Bonanno will help combat threats of violence, discrimination and election fraud.

"We feel we have a pretty good structure in place to prevent anything like that," Zellner said.

For information on voting sites visit this website.