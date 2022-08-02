Elderwood agrees to pay $950,000 to resolve allegations of fraudulently billing for Medicare and Medicaid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Elderwood has agreed to pay $950,000 to resolve allegations of fraudulently billing for Medicare and Medicaid.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney David M. Coriell, between August 1, 2013, and December 31, 2018, Elderwood allegedly knowingly submitted or caused to be submitted, false claims for payment to Medicare for physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy services that were medically unnecessary. As a result, Elderwood received "artificially inflated payments from Medicaid."

“This settlement reflects the commitment of my office to hold everyone, including healthcare providers, accountable when they seek to defraud the government. My office will continue to ensure that federal taxpayer dollars meant to serve Medicare and Medicaid patients are spent on needed services and we will not allow healthcare providers to become unjustly enriched when they bill for unnecessary services.” - U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross

Elderwood released the following statement: