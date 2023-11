BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police are investigating after an elderly pedestrian was struck and killed in Buffalo Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday near Hertel Avenue and St. Florian Street.

Buffalo police say the elderly pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details will be released as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the Buffalo Policed Department at (716) 847-2255.