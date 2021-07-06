Eileen Buckley included in 2021 Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame inductees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Broadcasters Association is announcing it's next class of Hall of Fame inductees, including current and former staff members of WKBW.

Seven Eyewitness News senior reporter Eileen Buckley will be included in the 2021 Hall of Fame class for the radio category. She spent more than 30 years in radio journalism, including a career at WBEN, WEBR and WGR, before transitioning to television.

Former photojournalist Mickey Osterreicher is also included in the list of 2021 inductees. He is included in the 'behind the scenes category' for his time at WKBW-TV. Osterreicher has retired from broadcasting and currently works as a media law attorney.

Congratulations to all of the inductees!