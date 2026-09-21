ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The principal of Eggert Elementary School has been placed on administrative leave, the Orchard Park Central School District confirmed to 7 News on Monday.

Missy Szczesniak, who also serves as the DASA coordinator for the school, was placed on leave due to "an ongoing internal review regarding administrative compliance and professional credentialing standards," the district told 7 News.

Additional information was not provided by the district due to state privacy laws.

Currently, the assistant principal of Eggert Elementary, Lindsey Kubera, has taken up day-to-day administrative duties. The school district said an acting principal, Jackie Clinard, will take over leadership duties on Wednesday.

WATCH: Eggert Elementary principal placed on leave amid 'ongoing internal review'