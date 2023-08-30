Watch Now
Effort underway to raise money for Catholic schools amid ongoing crisis

A grassroots effort is underway to raise money for the faith-based education system after families say the Diocese of Buffalo cut its funding.
Posted at 6:26 PM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 18:26:22-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Money is top of mind for families in the Catholic school community.

This funding shake-up caps off a difficult decade for the Catholic school community. In 2014 the diocese closed 10 schools across Western New York citing a drop in enrollment numbers.

Since then, several others have shut their doors. Most recently, Immaculate Conception in Wellsville announced over the summer it will not reopen for this school year.

This kind of education can be a major financial commitment for families. The state average for Catholic private schools is $8,400 a year and there are fears that without diocese funding that cost could rise.

Michael LaFever is the President of Catholic Children's Learning Corporation, a charity working to provide financial assistance to Catholic schools in Western New York.

LaFever says right now they are raising money through fundraisers but are looking at alternative plans to provide more sustainable funding.

