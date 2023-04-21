Effort to restore Scajaquada Creek to receive hundreds of thousands in federal funding

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Congressman Brian Higgins and Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper Executive Director Jill Jedlicka announced a $901,000 federal grant will go toward the ongoing effort to restore Scajaquada Creek.

They say the watershed, which stretches along parts of the City of Buffalo, Towns of Cheektowaga and Lancaster, and the Village of Depew, faced years of decline due to urban development, industrial pollution, and sewer overflow.

Higgins and Jedlicka say the funding is made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act. They say it will be used to conduct more studies and come up with a plan to ensure a healthy future for Scajaquada Creek and the neighborhoods around it.