Eden Valley Golf Course vandalized, reward offered for information

EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Eden Valley Golf Course is offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) that vandalized the course recently.

A post on the course's Facebook page says an ATV damaged several greens, tees, paths, and signs between the hours of 8:50 p.m. Monday and 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.

"Someone near here knows who did this. Please turn them in," the post says.

According to the post, the course has dealt with a lot of disrespect recently and spent $2,000 on new cameras from the last incidents that were supposed to be installed Tuesday.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office has investigated the incident according to the post, it says it appears to be one ATV with a distinctive tread pattern. Anyone with information can contact the sheriff's office at 716-858-2903.

"Do not drive on the gas line through our course and property. Do not vandalize our property. Do not enter the course after hours in any way. Do not come here if you are not intending to golf and take care of the course," the post says.