EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eden police announced a man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning.

A passerby reported the crash around 2:15 a.m. on Belknap Road in Eden.

According to police, 44-year-old Raymond Feldman of Eden was killed when he lost control, left the roadway and struck the ground.

The crash remains under investigation and the Erie County Sheriff's Office is assisting.