Eden Corn Festival set to take place August 3 through August 6

EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Eden Corn Festival is set to take place from August 3 through August 6 on Route 62 in the Town of Eden at the American Legion Post #880.

The festivities will begin at 3 p.m. on August 3 and this year's theme is "Down on the Farm."

It will feature the festival, a parade, a hometown pet show, an “open mike” night with Mike Hund, a BBQ competition cook-off, a corn husking competition, a garden tractor pull, cruise night, chainsaw sculpting demonstrations, baseball playoffs, kangaroo demonstrations, amusement rides, and nightly music entertainment.

A new item that will be featured this year will be the Eden Corn Festival Cream Ale brewed by the Hamburg Brewing Company.

Organizers say the event is free to the general public due to the support of sponsors but charges will still apply in area parking lots.

You can find more information on the festival's website here.