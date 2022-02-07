Watch
ECWA fixes two water main breaks in Lackawanna, West Seneca

Posted at 6:58 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 07:23:30-05

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Water Authority says it has cleaned up two water main breaks: one in Lackawanna, the other, in West Seneca.

According to a release from the ECWA, both breaks happened Sunday morning.

On Abbott Road in Lackawanna, officials say a 24-inch main broke, closing the area between Martin Road and Ridge Road. It took crews several hours to clean up and repair the break.

Meanwhile, ECWA crews also worked to fix a break on Indian Church Road in West Seneca that affected several neighborhoods.

West Seneca police posted a video of the break to their Facebook page, in which you can see water spewing from the break.

The ECWA says the break was repaired in a matter of hours.

Both breaks are believed to be weather-related.

