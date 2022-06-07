Watch
ECSO issues BOLO alert for man with violent history who is wanted following indictment

Erie County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 11:25 AM, Jun 07, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has issued a BOLO alert for a man who allegedly has a violent history and is wanted following a grand jury indictment.

According to the sheriff's office, Allen Larkin, also known as Allen Wheeler, was indicted by an Erie County grand jury on May 5 first degree sexual abuse and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Larkin was previously released from custody and allegedly did not show up for arraignment. The sheriff's office said Larkin has also not maintained contact with NYS Parole.

Larkin allegedly has a violent criminal history, including assault on police and resisting. He is believed to be located on the Seneca Nation's territory.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (716) 858-2903.

