ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding an 89-year-old woman, said to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive disorder.

Joanne Pederson was last seen on Thiel Road in North Collins. Police say she's white with curly gray hair and brown eyes. She's 4'10" tall.

She is believed to be driving her 2007 Honda CRV, but it's unknown where she is going.

Anyone with information should contact the Erie County Sheriff's Office at (716) 858-2903.